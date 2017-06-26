70 years young Waverley is still a great day out

The paddle steamer Waverley celebrated the 70th anniversary of her maiden voyage this month, and hundreds packed the decks for the occasion.

But far from heading towards a well-deserved retirement the iconic vessel will be as busy as ever through the summer months and beyond, as the ultimate “doon the watter” pleasure craft.

Waverley is the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer, named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel.

She was built on the Clyde in 1946 and launched in 1947 to replace the original Waverley, which was tragically sunk off Dunkirk during active war service in 1940.

Waverley maiden voyage passenger James Stevenson said: ‘My association with Waverley started 70 years ago and thanks to the heroic efforts of countless numbers of people she has been restored for future generations to enjoy.’

Passengers and visitors can eat, drink and relax in a choice of locations, including the traditional steamer dining saloon, the Caledonia Tea Room and the (weather permitting) sun kissed promenade deck, besides its Jeanie Deans and Malt Whisky Bars.

Her captain, Ross Cochrane, said: “Waverley’s attraction lies in a mix of things - the heritage, history, social history, maritime history, engineering history and the scenery. But I think more than anything, it’s just a great day out.”