57th Glasgow Uni Vet School Rodeo was a huge success

L/R Lynzi Adams from Creative Comforts with Selene the boa constrictor, Daisy Adams (9), Iona Hamilton (12), Maya Sengupta (8), Paige Sillars (9).

The organisers of 57th annual Glasgow University Vet School Rodeo would like to thank everyone who went along to the event last Saturday (April 22).

Student Rebecca Power said: “We truly worked so tirelessly to bring you a day of great fun for some great causes. All proceeds from entry fees and raffle sales go directly to charity.

L/R Ryan Bradley, Niamh Ghent, Callum Ghent, Archie Irvine enjoyed having their faces painted.

“We hope that everyone had a nice time. The totals are being tallied but it looks like we’ve raised an impressive amount so far for our beneficiaries.”

Rebecca added: “We hope next year is even better!”

The Rodeo Committee also wants to thank to their main sponsors - Burns Pet Nutrition, the University of Glasgow and Glenbrae Veterinary Clinics Ltd.

Rebecca added: “A big thank you to the amazing events! You really drew some crowds, we hope to see you again - we could not have done it without you. Thanks also to all the wonderful vendors, and charities, we hope we could make a difference for you!”

University of Glasgow Vet School Rodeo.

Chloe Sykers (6) with Penelope the pug at Vet Creche display.

10-year-old Geoff Cowan on the Rodeo Bull.

