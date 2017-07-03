£25k windfall for local groups

Kirkintilloch High School, an after-school club and residents group have been congratulated by local MSP Rona Mackay after securing substantial funding boosts.

A combined total of £25,916 has been handed out from the Big Lottery’s Awards for All Scotland grant.

Kirkintilloch High School has received £6,900 for camping equipment in order to allow more pupils to complete the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

Auchinairn After School Care Ltd has scooped £9,916 to maintain the local woodland for Forest School activities (fun, outdoor play and learning), with up to 80 children participating daily.

Funding will be used to extend and develop their services for the local community.

Springfield Court Residents Association has recently received £9,100 to improve its residents’ lounge, install a hearing loop system, and improve their kitchen facilities.

Ms Mackay said: “The funding going to Kirkintilloch High School and Auchinairn After School Care goes directly into benefiting the lives of young people – which is absolutely excellent news.

“I’m also delighted for Springfield Court Residents Association, it looks like the funding is going to be brilliant for community relationships and helping residents hard of hearing. Very well done to all of these groups for their successful applications.”