£1k boost for charity cruises in Kirkintilloch

Seven charities across East Dunbartonshire have been awarded grant aid from a national home builder.

They include the Seagull Trust Cruises in Kirkintilloch who provide cruises for residents in care homes and children with additional needs. The charity received a bumper cheque for £1,000.

CALA Homes (West) gave out £5,000 in total, part of their national community bursary initiative, following a flurry of applications.

Successful applicants were Cue and Review Recording Service, Balmuildy Primary PTA in Bishopbriggs, Seagull Trust Cruises in Kirkintilloch, Cadderhills Community Café in Cadder, Mosshead Preschool Nursery in Bearsden, Milngavie in Bloom and Lenzie Youth Club.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We are astounded not only at the amount of entries we received but also the calibre of applications, showcasing some amazing work going on, right here on our doorstep.

“Community spirit really shone through in all of the entries and it was a difficult process to whittle down the applications to those we truly believe we could make a difference to.

“We strongly believe that we are not just building houses, we are building homes that belong to a wider community and we hope through the charities and organisations that we have selected this time that we can go some way in helping create a positive impact for many”.

Jenny Burgon, committee member at Seagull Trust Cruises, who received £1,000 from the grant fund, said: “We provide enjoyable and relaxing cruises for local residents in care homes, pupils at additional support needs schools and members of varied local clubs, so we are looking to continue the provision of cruises for people in need. At present, dedicated parking cannot be guaranteed and passengers may have to be escorted some distance from the marina.

“We’d like to thank CALA Homes for its donation which will help us to expand our car park to offer exclusive parking access for adapted vehicles that bring our passengers in wheelchairs to our boats.”