£10m railway station boost is now on track

A new train station for Robroyston is on track after Glasgow City Council approved £10 million of funding.

The new station is part of a £18.9 million scheme which will also see 1600 new homes built in the area.

It is expected to open in late 2019, will also feature two associated Park & Ride car parks, a drop-off facility and an access road.

Planning permission in principle has also been awarded for the Stewart Milne housing development.

A council spokesperson said the council funding will be repaid upon the completion of the houses through a Section 75 legal agreement and estimated the completion of the development will bring an extra £14.2 million to the economy every year.

Councillor Frank McAveety, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Glasgow, providing a new rail station for the people of Robroyston and Millerston, and helping to bring almost 1600 much-needed new homes to this part of the city.”

Other partners in this project include Transport Scotland, SPT (Strathclyde Partnership for Transport), Network Rail, Elmford Ltd, Park Lane and Stewart Milne Homes.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “In September, we set out our own contribution of over £7 million to the scheme and with today’s announcement we can now look forward to the scheme moving towards the delivery phase.”

Other funding comes from Transport Scotland’s New Station Fund (£7.13 million), SPT (£1.25 million) and the developers (£485,000). SPT Chairman Jonathan Findlay said: “SPT has played a key role in ensuring this project has progressed and we will continue to ensure it remains on track.”

The developers have said early delivery of the station, located on the Glasgow-Cumbernauld line, would accelerate the submission of detailed planning applications.

Work has already begun to build more than 400 homes on the northern side of the line in Millerston/Robroyston.