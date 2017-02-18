£10k boost for Twechar Youth Group

Twechar Youth Group has won a very welcome £10,000 award from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust .

The grant amounts to a major slice of the £40,000 it is distributing to grassroots community groups across Scotland.

Bob Young, the Trust’s Scottish trustee, said: “Our Coalfields Strategic Programme is ideal for supporting initiatives like YouthBanks which have the potential to make a long term difference to their local communities”.

“In most cases the impact of these awards far outweighs the level of funding, and we are delighted to be able to support grassroots organisations in this way”.