Top tips: How to maintain your lawn this summer

Getting out into the garden and enjoying your lawn requires some hard work to keep it looking tip top.

Now is the time to maintain each individual blade of grass that makes up your lawn, with regular mowing and watering.

Dont mow below 1.5 in summer

You’ll soon have an emerald green carpet of lawning glory in no time.

Here’s a step-by-step maintenance guide for those wanting their lawns to look in peak condition this summer.

Maintenance

Our spring has been very dry and cool and we are now heading to the summer period; now is not a good time to be doing much in the way of the aeration and scarification machine work. The only work needed on your lawn is mowing.

Watering

Adapt your watering schedule to the weather. If you don’t water enough during warmer weather, the plant will dehydrate and eventually die and other unwanted weeds will take hold. Use a sprinkler and water early morning. Treatments from lawn experts can also improve water movement in the lawn.

Mowing

Don’t mow to less than an inch in the spring, at a minimum of once a week, every five days if you can. Increase to 1.5-2” in the summer months. If it becomes brittle or isn’t growing, do not cut it, and seek a restorative watering programme to attempt to recover it.

Treatments

Should be nutrition based and applied by an expert at both the start and towards the end of the summer. By applying an early and late summer treatment, each plant in your lawn will be strengthened to withstand warm conditions and will ensure a healthy and vibrant green coloured lawn for you to enjoy on long summer days.

Tips provided by Green Thumb Lawn treatment service.