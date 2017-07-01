The ‘Coffice’ economy is booming

A new survey suggests that three in four (74%) Scots have worked from a coffee shop and 43% do so at least once a week, if not more frequently.

The research, conducted by leading discount voucher website MyVoucherCodes reveals the value and work that is added to the economy from people working out of coffee shops and the coining of a new term – the “Coffice”.

Findings from the research include:

l The average Scot spends £12.93 per working session in a coffee shop (including travel and food/drink)

l That equates to £1,097.55 of a Scot’s salary spent per year

l Business deals closed in a coffee shop represent £986 MILLION to the Scottish economy

l 71 minutes is the standard length of the “coffice” session

l A cappuccino is the Scots’ drink of choice for powering business - nearly a third (30%) choose it

l Whilst the “coffice” is popular with Scots, only 18% say they’ve had a job interview in one

Contrary to what might be a common assumption that the self-employed may be more partial to working in a coffee shop, three in four employees in large-sized businesses (250+ employees) often decide to shun the office for the coffee shop – with the approval of their bosses no less.

Chris Reilly, Managing Director at MyVoucherCodes, said: “This new research shows the rise of the “coffice” as a place for Brits to work and cut business deals.

“With 13% of us working out of a coffee shop every day and the UK coffee shop market experiencing strong growth that is forecast to continue, the “coffice” trend is also set to maintain popularity for a while yet.”