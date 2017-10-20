Take Me Out looking for ‘silver foxes’ and ‘golden girls’ for over 50s special

Hit ITV dating show Take Me Out is looking for ‘silver foxes’ and ‘golden girls’ to appear in a new over 50s special.

The show, presented by Paddy McGuinness, has become hugely popular over recent years, and spawned a number of catchphrases including ‘no likey, no lighty’.

The usual format sees a single guy trying to find love with one of 30 girls after coming down the ‘love lift’. If he manages to get through all three rounds - which include saying a bit more about himself, often showing off a skill or talent, and comments from his friends - then he has the chance to win a date on the island of ‘Fernando’s’.

Auditions for the over 50s special are happening soon so people are being urged to apply now.

To get involved, email Takemeoutspecial@thames.tv, or call 0207 691 5163.