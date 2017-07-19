Study reveals Scotland is a nation of premium drinkers

Scottish drinkers are curating a collection of increasingly premium drinks at home, with the average household ‘drinks cabinet’ now worth in excess of £190, according to a new nationwide study.

The survey, by premium tonic and mixer specialist Franklin & Sons, found Scotland’s monthly drinks bill tops £87 per household.

Yet it appears we could be spoiling enjoyment of our top tipples with poor choices and habits when it comes to mixing our favourite drinks, with using warm, flat mixers and no ice among the top home drinking sins.

The study of 2,000 householders – commissioned to mark the height of the summer G&T season – found that the average British home now has a selection of spirits worth £63.20, with gin, whisky, vodka and rum at the top of the nation’s list of favourite spirits.

And we are also clearly becoming more discerning, with more than half our spend on spirits now going on premium or craft options costing more than £15 a bottle, while the rest of the nation’s average drinks cabinet is made up from a collection of beers, lagers and ales worth £15.13, cider (£10.66), red wine (£27.06), white wine (£22.88), Champagnes and sparkling wines (£28.68), port (£15.36), sherry (£12.04), and fortified wines (£11.84).

Irrespective of geography, though, Franklin & Sons’ study also found that the current out of home cocktail craze in the nation’s pubs, bars and restaurants has now most definitely found its way into our homes. Three out of 10 respondents said they had recently hosted or attended a cocktail party and seven out of 10 said they regularly mixed cocktails at home, with no fewer than 29 popular creations on the nation’s home drinks menu, including a Dark ‘N’ Stormy (dark rum and ginger beer served over ice and garnished with a slice of lime), a Woo Woo (vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice), and even a Gimlet (gin and lime juice).

World’s Best Spirits drinks consultants Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley – regular contributors to Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch – said: “It’s clear from Franklin & Sons’ findings that, as a nation, we are becoming increasingly discerning, knowledgeable and adventurous about what we are drinking.”

Yet despite our heightened sense of adventure, the trusted old favourites are among the cocktails that are still most in demand, including gin and tonic (34.3%), rum and cola (24.25%), and vodka and coke (29.75%).