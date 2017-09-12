Quidditch players needed!

Local quidditch team, the Glasgow Grim Reapers, are looking to recruit players for the new season with a series of taster sessions starting on September 13.

The Glasgow Grim Reapers are made up of students from the local universities and members of the community and are hoping to compete in tournaments across the UK.

Quidditch is a fast-paced sport adapted from the game in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels

The sport has grown in popularity with over 40 teams in the UK and several local, national and international tournaments.

The club is holding open taster sessions on the 13th, 17th, 19th and 21st September for people to try out the exciting, fast-paced sport.

The team are made up of students from Glasgow University, Strathclyde University, Caledonian University and members of the local community and are looking to increase their numbers to make a real impact on the upcoming quidditch season.

Discussing why people should give the sport a go, captain of the Grim Reapers Alice Ravier said: “Quidditch gives the opportunity for all to excel in a competitive sport while remaining a fun-loving and accepting community.”

The Glasgow Grim Reapers are a new quidditch team and started playing in 2016. They have already appeared at a competitive tournament, QuidditchUK’s Development Cup, and won their matches against the Sheffield Steelfins and St Andrews Snidgets.

The Glasgow Grim Reapers hope to encourage more players to join the team to build on their successes next season.

Quidditch is a sport enjoyed by over 800 people and 40 teams in the UK and is followed by a very passionate community. A match consists of two teams of seven made up of a keeper, three chasers, two beaters and a seeker. The keeper and chasers use the quaffle to score goals through the three hoops at the end of the pitch. The beaters use the bludgers to temporarily knock out opposing players. Finally, seekers try to catch the snitch to end the game. Quidditch is a mixed gender sport and strives to be as gender inclusive as possible.

Details for upcoming taster and training sessions with the Glasgow Grim Reapers can be found at the club’s Facebook page.