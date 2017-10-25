Poundworld recall kids’ Hallowe’en masks due to ‘safety issue’

Discount chain Poundworld has recalled a set of children’s Hallowe’en disguises due to safety fears.

The Children’s Hair Raising Mask and Hair Raising Hands have been identified as having a potential safety issue and the company have advised anyone having bought the items to stop using the product immediately.

They can return the items to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store, where they will be issued with a refund or exchange.

The Hair Raising Mask has product code: M-48488 and barcode: 5050577484883, while the hands have product code: M-49080 / barcode 5050577490808.

A company spokesperson said: “Customer safety and satisfaction are of paramount importance to us, therefore we have issued this product recall.”