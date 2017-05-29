New Starbucks drive-thru creates 25 jobs for Glasgow

American coffee shop chain Starbucks opened a new drive-thru store in Glasgow last week, and with it, introduced a first for Scotland.

Customers at the new store at the Great Western Retail Park can order their favourite hot drinks and snacks through an interactive screen that allows face-to-face interaction with their barista, choosing from a Starbucks seasonal menu displayed via the digital screen.

The launch of the new venture has created 25 new jobs for the local community. Along with other Starbucks stores in the region the team are also supporting the Everlasting FoodBank in Glasgow.

Kathryn Stewart, District Manager at Starbucks UK said: “We’re excited to bring the new Starbucks drive-thru technology to Scotland for the first time in Glasgow. Our team look forward to welcoming our new customers and offering a opportunity for the local community to enjoy our fantastic, ethically-sourced coffee.”

The Drive Thru store is located at the Great Western Retail Park, Duntreath Avenue, Drumchapel, and will be open Monday-Friday from 6.30am until 10pm, Saturday 7.30am to 10pm and Sunday 8am until 9pm.