Looking back: Lime dump, Milngavie

Lime was used in the process of making paper at Ellangowan Paper Mill and here you can see the residue of the lime used in the manufacture.

The paper mill was a major employer in the town for many years and was on the Allander Road at a level crossing that has long since been redeveloped for housing. The paper mill was so important to the area that it even had its own railway sidings from Milngavie Station. This gave the mill the advantage of unloading the raw materials and loading the paper for distribution.

