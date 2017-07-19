Deadline fast approaching for maritime photography competition

Amateur and professional photographers across the UK have just two weeks to enter their ultimate sea views in a photography competition being run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The competition, which closes on Friday, August 4, encourages photographers to submit pictures which best encapsulate Britain’s enduring connection with the sea, to celebrate Britain’s proud maritime heritage and our reliance on seafarers.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, now over 175 years old, is on the lookout for images covering all aspects of the UK’s relationship with the sea including ships and wrecks, seascapes, industry and leisure for its fifth annual photography competition, this year kindly sponsored by Inmarsat.

The competition’s prestigious judging panel includes experts from the Sunday Times, the I and Amateur Photographer Magazine, alongside the charity’s chief executive, Commodore Malcolm Williams. The winner of the competition will be awarded with a voucher for photographic equipment.

Commodore Williams said: “The UK relies on merchant shipping for around 95 per cent of its imports and 75 per cent of exports and with 80 per cent of UK households consuming seafood each month seafarers also play a crucial role in putting food on our tables, facing tough and sometimes hazardous conditions in doing so. Every year the standard of entries to our sea view competition goes from strength to strength and so far this year is no exception. There is still time for photographers to enter our competition and show their support to those who spend their lives at sea.”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society provides financial assistance to fishermen, mariners and their dependants who are suffering hardship, whether due to accident, ill health, unemployment or in retirement after a life spent working at sea. In the last year the Charity received 560 new applications for assistance and distributed £1.4 million in over 2,000 cases of need.

To enter the competition, for full terms and conditions and for more information about the work of the Society, visit www.shipwreckedmariners.org.uk or the Society’s Facebook or Twitter pages www.facebook.com/shipwreckedmariners and @ShipwreckedSoc.