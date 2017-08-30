Are you in the market for something crafty?

Milngavie Makers Market returns to the town hall this weekend after a summer break, and could be the perfect opportunity to stock up on those extra special gifts.

There will be a few new and exciting makers including:

Sugarsnap Artisan Chocolate made in Glasgow: https://www.facebook.com/SugarsnapGlasgow/

Alex Makes - Handmade Lampshades: https://www.facebook.com/Alex-Makes-1046907572000656/

Australian Fashion Designer By Tess Eileen: https://www.facebook.com/bytesseileen/

Others that are returning after the summer holidays:

Loved Up Stuff: https://www.facebook.com/ilovelovedupstuff/

Jo McColl Artist: https://www.facebook.com/jomccollartist/

The Grey Earl: https://www.facebook.com/thegreyearl.illustrator/

There will be also be back massages by fully qualified Holistic Therapist Ailsa Lindsay. Ecofriendly cleaning products will be on display by Humblestuff - the only natural cleaning product company in Scotland. Ecofashion jewellery by Red Apple Handmade, all natural beauty products by The Beauty Apothecarist UK and handmade soap by Unique Creations Soap. Full list of makers are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Upcoming dates:

2 September 11-4

7 October 11-4

28 October 10.30-3.30

18 November 10.30-3.30

2 December 11-4

23 December 11-4