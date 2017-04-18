A real diamond day for Lenzie couple

Lenzie couple John and Cathie Mitchell clocked up 60 years of wedded bliss recently with a special party for family and friends.

They met in 1955 at the Locarno Dance Hall in Glasgow.

When John was called up by the Army during the Suez Crisis, they decided to get engaged on Cathie’s 21st birthday in November 1956, before he left for active service.

They were wed on April 5, 1957 at Townhead Church, followed by a reception at Balgary House in Springburn.

The couple have two children, William and Ann, five grandsons Scott, Ross, Daniel, Gary and Craig, and three great-grandchildren Carley-Jo, Braedon and Skylar.